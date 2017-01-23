Gentoo: 201701-53 Lua: Buffer overflow

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-53 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - https://security.gentoo.org/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severity: Normal Title: Lua: Buffer overflow Date: January 23, 2017 Bugs: #520480 ID: 201701-53 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Synopsis ======== A buffer overflow in Lua might allow context-dependent attackers to execute arbitrary code. Background ========== Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.