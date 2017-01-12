Gentoo: 201701-34 runC: Privilege escalation

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - https://security.gentoo.org/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severity: Normal Title: runC: Privilege escalation Date: January 12, 2017 Bugs: #605378 ID: 201701-34 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Synopsis ======== A vulnerability in runC could lead to privilege escalation. Background ========== RunC is a CLI tool for spawning and running containers according to the OCI specification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.