Gentoo: 201701-28 c-ares: Heap-based buffer overflow

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - https://security.gentoo.org/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severity: Normal Title: c-ares: Heap-based buffer overflow Date: January 11, 2017 Bugs: #595536 ID: 201701-28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Synopsis ======== A heap-based buffer overflow in c-ares might allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition. Background ========== c-ares is a C library for asynchronous DNS requests .

