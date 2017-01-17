Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects
The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it supports, putting top priority on a free mobile operating system, accessibility, and driver development, among other areas. The foundation has maintained the High Priority Projects list since 2005, when it contained just four free software projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec 18
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC