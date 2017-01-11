Foxit Reader 8.2 adds commenting and ...

Foxit Reader 8.2 adds commenting and discussion features, Fast Web View support

Foxit Software has released Foxit Reader 8.2 , the latest point update of its free Windows PDF viewer and creation tool, alongside Foxit Reader for Mac/Linux 2.3 . Both new versions introduces features for sharing comments and discussions and a cloud reading tool among other changes.

