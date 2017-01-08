Fedora 24 samba-4.4.9-0.fc24

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2017-d0a537062c 2017-01-08 20:51:00.221196 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : samba Product : Fedora 24 Version : 4.4.9 Release : 0.fc24 URL : http://www.samba.org/ Summary : Server and Client software to interoperate with Windows machines Description : Samba is the standard Windows interoperability suite of programs for Linux and Unix.

