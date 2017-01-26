Ericsson pledges support for AT&T-dri...

Ericsson pledges support for AT&T-driven OpenECOMP initiative

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: America's Network

Ericsson has jumped on the OpenECOMP management and orchestration bandwagon, announcing that it will support AT&T's software-defined networking and network functions virtualization -related software networking initiative. OpenECOMP, through the Linux Foundation, will provide automation and management software to the open source community to accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies in the carrier ecosystem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC