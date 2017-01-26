Ericsson pledges support for AT&T-driven OpenECOMP initiative
Ericsson has jumped on the OpenECOMP management and orchestration bandwagon, announcing that it will support AT&T's software-defined networking and network functions virtualization -related software networking initiative. OpenECOMP, through the Linux Foundation, will provide automation and management software to the open source community to accelerate the development and adoption of new technologies in the carrier ecosystem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC