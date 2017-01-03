Developers pick up new Git code-hosti...

Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option

Offered as open source under an MIT license, Gitea aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most painless way of setting up a self-hosted Git service, the project's GitHub repo states. A community-managed fork of Gogs, for hosting a Git service , Gitea was written in Go and can be compiled for Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

