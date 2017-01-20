Dell's latest XPS 13 DE still delivers Linux in a svelte package
Over the course of its four-year lifespan, Dell's extremely popular XPS 13 Developer Edition line has become known for one thing-bringing a "just works" Linux experience to the company's Ultrabooks. Of course, today Dell is just one of many manufacturers producing great Linux machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec 18
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC