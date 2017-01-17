Deep-Seated Container Vulnerability Found, Corrected
A vulnerability in container operations has been brought to light by Docker and other parties and illustrates why lack of multiple years of experience with containers makes some implementers cautious. A command to execute the RunC part of the Linux kernel under rare but exploitable circumstances can result in a container process getting a chance to inspect file descriptors on the host.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InformationWeek.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC