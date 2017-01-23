Deep-Seated Container Vulnerability F...

Deep-Seated Container Vulnerability Found, Corrected

20 hrs ago

A vulnerability in container operations has been brought to light by Docker and other parties and illustrates why lack of multiple years of experience with containers makes some implementers cautious. A command to execute the RunC part of the Linux kernel under rare but exploitable circumstances can result in a container process getting a chance to inspect file descriptors on the host.

