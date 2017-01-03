Decades-old bug in the libpng open so...

Decades-old bug in the libpng open source graphics library patched

A low-severity vulnerability dating back to 1995 in libpng, the official reference library implementation for PNG, may have enabled remote DoS attacks. The latest vulnerability in a widely used open source graphics library may be low in severity but it's very high in age.

