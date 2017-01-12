Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Officially Released, Includes over 85 Security Updates
Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 is the latest and most advanced build of the Debian Jessie series, bringing corrections for all the security issues discovered and patched since the release of Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 in mid-September last year, as well as dozens of updated versions of the included components and applications.
