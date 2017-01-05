Daimler Advances Connected Car Techno...

Daimler Advances Connected Car Technology through Open Source and Automotive Grade Linux

Daimler is the tenth automaker to join AGL and will actively contribute to developing the Unified Code Base , AGL's connected car platform. The third version of the UCB was recently released and is on display at CES 2017 in the AGL Demo Suite at the Bellagio Hotel.

