Daimler Advances Connected Car Technology through Open Source and Automotive Grade Linux
Daimler is the tenth automaker to join AGL and will actively contribute to developing the Unified Code Base , AGL's connected car platform. The third version of the UCB was recently released and is on display at CES 2017 in the AGL Demo Suite at the Bellagio Hotel.
