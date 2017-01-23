Backpack Modular Switch Platform Available to Order from Cumulus Networks
The Cumulus Linux network OS is now available for Backpack, Facebook's modular switch platform, and supports Wedge 100 , the fixed configuration switch platform. Facebook made the hardware designs for both available to the community via the Open Compute Project last year.
