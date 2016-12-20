As it Happened: Leap Second 37

As it Happened: Leap Second 37

At the end of 2016 timekeepers added an extra second to the time we use to track our everyday activities. This is needed to match the astronomical time, measured through the Earth's slightly irregular rotation frequency, to the exact duration of a second defined through our atomic clocks.

