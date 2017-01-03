ansible-cmdb 1.19

Ansible Configuration Management Database ========================================= ![Status: Stable] ![Build Status] ![Activity: Active development] ![License: GPLv3] About ----- Ansible-cmdb takes the output of Ansible's fact gathering and converts it into a static HTML overview page containing system configuration information. It supports multiple templates and extending information gathered by Ansible with custom data.

