Amdocs, Linux Foundation to accelerat...

Amdocs, Linux Foundation to accelerate service provider, developer adoption of open source ECOMP

23 hrs ago Read more: America's Network

The Linux Foundation is hosting a new project that will make ECOMP open source available to service providers and cloud developers in 2017. Amdocs and the Linux Foundation have struck up a partnership in an effort to accelerate adoption of the open source Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy platform developed by AT&T.

