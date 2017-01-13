Amdocs Joins Forces with Linux Foundation to Accelerate OpenECOMP Adoption in Open Source

Amdocs to contribute key modules to OpenECOMP to help accelerate the industry uptake of common SDN and NFV standards and faster service delivery architectures ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2017 -- Amdocs , the leading provider of digital customer experience solutions, today announced that it will partner with the Linux Foundation to accelerate the global adoption of the open source Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.