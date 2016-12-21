Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus to Drop Supp...

Ubuntu 17.04 Zesty Zapus to Drop Support for 32-bit PowerPC (PPC) Architectures

The deprecation of 32-bit and PPC ISOs from Ubuntu was discussed last month by several Ubuntu developers during the Ubuntu Online Summit event, including Ubuntu MATE's Martin Wimpress, which is now a Canonical employee as part of the Ubuntu Desktop Team, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone out there closely watching the Ubuntu scene. The decision to deprecate the PowerPC 32-bit ISO images for future releases of Ubuntu Linux was taken because of two reasons.

