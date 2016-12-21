Phoronix compares 31 graphics cards' OpenGL chops in Linux

Michael Larabel over at Phoronix keeps plugging away at testing the performance of PC hardware under Linux, and he's presented the open-source community with quite a holiday present: a comparison of OpenGL gaming performance of 31 different AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. In almost all cases, the Nvidia cards deliver superior performance to their standard AMD adversaries, We must note that testing was performed with open-source AMD and proprietary Nvidia drivers.

