Phoronix compares 31 graphics cards' ...

Phoronix compares 31 graphics cards' OpenGL chops in Linux

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Tech Report

Michael Larabel over at Phoronix keeps plugging away at testing the performance of PC hardware under Linux, and he's presented the open-source community with quite a holiday present: a comparison of OpenGL gaming performance of 31 different AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. In almost all cases, the Nvidia cards deliver superior performance to their standard AMD adversaries, We must note that testing was performed with open-source AMD and proprietary Nvidia drivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tech Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec 18 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC