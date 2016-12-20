osrframework 0.15.0rc0
OSRFramework is a GPLv3+ set of libraries developed by i3visio to perform Open Source Intelligence tasks. They include references to a bunch of different applications related to username checking, information leaks research, deep web search, regular expressions extraction and many others.
