Linux-Based Pixel OS Released For PC and Mac By Raspberry Pi

Thursday Dec 22

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has released an experimental version of its Linux-based Pixel operating system for Windows and Mac PCs. It's part of the foundation's intention that the Raspberry Pi should be a full-featured desktop computer with a $35 price tag .

