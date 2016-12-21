LibrePlanet 2017 will return to MIT thanks to SIPB, March 25-26, 2017

BOSTON, Massachusetts, USA - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - The Free Software Foundation today announced that the annual free software conference LibrePlanet will return to Massachusetts Institute of Technology Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th, 2017. This is the fourth year the FSF will partner with MIT's Student Information Processing Board to bring this two-day celebration of free software and software freedom to Cambridge, MA.

