LibrePlanet 2017 will return to MIT t...

LibrePlanet 2017 will return to MIT thanks to SIPB, March 25-26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fsf.org

BOSTON, Massachusetts, USA - Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - The Free Software Foundation today announced that the annual free software conference LibrePlanet will return to Massachusetts Institute of Technology Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th, 2017. This is the fourth year the FSF will partner with MIT's Student Information Processing Board to bring this two-day celebration of free software and software freedom to Cambridge, MA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fsf.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec 18 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC