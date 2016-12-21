IDG Contributor Network: Merry Linux ...

IDG Contributor Network: Merry Linux to you

Running merrily on open source With users happy as can be We're using Linux and getting lots done And happy everything is free Everybody knows that Linux installs easily And helps ensure our apps run right Systems running smooth, no problems in sight We'll easily fall sleep tonight We know the Linux community is there With lots of wisdom, tools, and goodies They will share And even sysadmins Will want to try To see how fast Linux distros can fly And so, I'm offering this Simple phrase to geeks from One to 92 Altho' it's been said many times Many ways Merry Linux to you! On my first day with Linux, my admin gave to me a password and a login ID On my second day with Linux my admin gave to me two new commands and a password and a login ID On my third day with Linux my admin gave to me three man pages, two new commands, and a password and a login ID On my fourth day with Linux my admin gave ... (more)

