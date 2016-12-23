Fedora 24 kernel-4.8.15-200.fc24

Fedora Update Notification FEDORA-2016-2b1f91e9bd 2016-12-23 09:05:45.378088 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name : kernel Product : Fedora 24 Version : 4.8.15 Release : 200.fc24 URL : http://www.kernel.org/ Summary : The Linux kernel Description : The kernel meta package -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Update Information: The 4.8.15 stable kernel update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.

