Exim gives Linux admins a security fix for Christmas
Linux administrators will have to change their holiday plans, because Exim is still releasing a security update on Christmas Day, and not earlier as had been hoped . An information leakage vulnerability was fixed last week in Exim, a widely used email agent for Unix and Linux systems, and major distributions are currently updating their packages to incorporate the fix.
