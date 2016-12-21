autosubmit 3.7.7

Autosubmit is a tool to create, manage and monitor experiments using computing clusters, HPC platforms and supercomputers remotely via ssh. Get involved or contact us: Autosubmit GitLab: https://earth.bsc.es/gitlab/es/autosubmit Autosubmit Mailing List: [email protected] How to cite Autosubmit: D. Manubens-Gil, J. Vegas-Regidor, C. Prodhomme, O. Mula-Valls and F. J. Doblas-Reyes, "Seamless management of ensemble climate prediction experiments on HPC platforms," 2016 International Conference on High Performance Computing & Simulation , Innsbruck, 2016, pp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.