UPDATE 3-Reckitt Benckiser cuts sales forecast after cyber attack

Several major companies, along with Russia's biggest oil firm and Ukrainian banks, were hit by a virus on June 27 that crippled computers, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting production at factories. Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Dettol and Lysol disinfectants, Nurofen tablets and Durex condoms, said it estimated like-for-like revenue in the second quarter would fall 2 percent from a year earlier because of the attack, which hit three days before the quarter ended.

