UPDATE 1-Mondelez 2nd-qtr revenue growth hit by global cyber attack
Mondelez International Inc, the world's second-largest confectionary company, said its second-quarter revenue growth would be reduced by 3 percent due to the recent global cyber attack, sending its shares down slightly in extended trading. The owner of Cadbury chocolate said last month that employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether it was due to the cyber attack.
