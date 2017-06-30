Ukraine software firm says computers ...

Ukraine software firm says computers compromised after cyber attack

10 hrs ago

A projection of cyber code on a hooded man is pictured in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. A Ukrainian software firm at the centre of a cyber attack that spread around the world last week said on Wednesday that computers which use its accounting software are compromised by a so-called "backdoor" installed by hackers during the attack.

