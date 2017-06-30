Ukraine says it foiled 2nd cyberattack after police raid
Ukrainian authorities have avoided a second cyberattack, the country's interior minister said Wednesday, an announcement that suggests the effort to wreak electronic havoc across the country is ongoing.
