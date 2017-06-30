Ukraine points finger at Russian secu...

Ukraine points finger at Russian security services in recent cyber attack

Read more: The Indian Express

A cyber attack in December on a Ukrainian state energy computer caused a power cut in the northern part of the capital Kiev. The Russian foreign ministry and Federal Security Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest allegations.

