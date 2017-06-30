Ukraine claims Russian security services behind cyber attack
Ukraine has alleged that Russian security services were involved in launching a massive cyber attack which locked up computers across the world. The Ukrainian security agency, known as the SBU, said similarities between the malicious software and previous attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure shows Russian intelligence services took part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC