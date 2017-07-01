UK Security Expert Reveals A Tale Of Collusion With Hackers And Trump Campaign
In the WSJ story, a tale unwinds of members of the Trump team working with Russian hackers, in order to get emails through a cut-out, during the Summer of 2016. Particularly, the hackers were trying to get to Michael Flynn, and a man by the name of Peter Smith was hotly working with the campaign to make that happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC