UK goods maker puts a cost on global cyber attack

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser has downgraded its growth forecast, becoming one of the first companies to quantify the cost of a global cyber attack which the consumer goods maker said disrupted its manufacturing and distribution. As Laura Frykberg reports, multinational companies, along with Russia's biggest oil company and Ukrainian banks, were hit in an attack on June 27. A headache for British business, Reckitt Benckiser... The maker of Nurofen and other consumer products, warning of reduced revenue of two percent in the second quarter... After last month's global cyber attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.