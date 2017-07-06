UK goods maker puts a cost on global ...

UK goods maker puts a cost on global cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Britain's Reckitt Benckiser has downgraded its growth forecast, becoming one of the first companies to quantify the cost of a global cyber attack which the consumer goods maker said disrupted its manufacturing and distribution. As Laura Frykberg reports, multinational companies, along with Russia's biggest oil company and Ukrainian banks, were hit in an attack on June 27. A headache for British business, Reckitt Benckiser... The maker of Nurofen and other consumer products, warning of reduced revenue of two percent in the second quarter... After last month's global cyber attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 3 hr Johilir 739
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 104
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun '17 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,292,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC