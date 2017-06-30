To Understand Today's Cyber War Study Cold War Spycraft
Have state-sponsored hackers been spending nights reading Cold War spy novelists like John Le Carr? It sure seems that way. Because those classic espionage techniques are being reinvented as the latest strategies to compromise Western democracies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC