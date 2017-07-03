Tarrant County man whose computer was hacked into by FBI agents is convicted of child porn
A Burleson man has been convicted in federal court of child pornography charges in a case in which he sought to challenge the FBI's technique of taking over an illegal website and hacking into computers that accessed it. The federal jury in Dallas on Friday convicted Daryl Glenn Pawlak, 39, of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of access with intent to view material containing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
