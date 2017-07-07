Russian hackers target the US nuclear industry
The New York Times and Bloomberg both claim that Russian hackers have been attempting to infiltrate America's nuclear power industry. The infiltrations themselves have been public knowledge since last week , but now fingers are being pointed towards the usual suspects.
