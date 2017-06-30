Primark owner ABF leads FTSE, Reckitt Benckiser feels cyber attack pain
LONDON, July 6 Attention focused on earnings on Thursday, with a 5 percent rise in AB Foods leading a steady FTSE 100 index which was supported by the retail and housebuilding sectors. AB Foods rose after reporting a better outlook thanks to an improved performance from budget clothing chain Primark, with Marks & Spencer following it higher with a 1.8 percent rise, although Next fell as it went ex-dividend.
