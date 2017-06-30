Police probing 'Petya' attack, finds own website hacked
While probing the Petya ransomware attack on a terminal system at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust operated by AP Moller-Maersk, the Navi Mumbai Police's own website was hacked on Friday evening. Meanwhile, sources investigating the JNPT ransomware attack said the perpetrator had demanded Rs 55 lakh in exchange for the the wiped data, and to remove the virus.
