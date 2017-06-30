How close is Russian cyber firm to Ru...

How close is Russian cyber firm to Russiaa s spies?

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A sign above the headquarters of Kaspersky Lab in Moscow on Jan. 30, 2017. Kaspersky adamantly denies ties to a Russian spy agency, but one of the company's executives was arrested on charges of treason last winter, and now McClatchy has found documents that experts say may show a formal relationship to the Russian Security Service, or FSB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 20 hr Thamie Nelson 737
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 104
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun '17 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,949 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC