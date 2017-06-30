Hackers using new 'smishing' text message scam
With these texts, they hope that people click on links and enter personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.
