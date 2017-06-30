Hackers trying to infiltrate American...

Hackers trying to infiltrate American nuclear, energy firms: security report

The U.S government this week warned American industrial firms about hacking activity targeting the nuclear and energy sectors, a security report seen by Reuters on Friday said, the latest event to highlight the power industry's vulnerability to cyber attacks. Since at least May, hackers used tainted "phishing" emails to "harvest credentials" so they could gain access to networks of their targets, the joint report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

