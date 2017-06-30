Hackers trying to infiltrate American nuclear, energy firms: security report
The U.S government this week warned American industrial firms about hacking activity targeting the nuclear and energy sectors, a security report seen by Reuters on Friday said, the latest event to highlight the power industry's vulnerability to cyber attacks. Since at least May, hackers used tainted "phishing" emails to "harvest credentials" so they could gain access to networks of their targets, the joint report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC