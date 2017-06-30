Hackers demand $250,000 in latest ransomware attack - CNET
A hacking group linked to last week's ransomware attack that locked up devices at multibillion-dollar companies has reportedly made its first public statement, demanding about $250,000 in exchange for a private encryption key used in the attack. In ransom note published on the Dark Web Tuesday, and first spotted by Motherboard , the group presumably behind the NotPetya malware, also referred to as GoldenEye, demanded a payment of 100 bitcoin in exchange for a key that could decrypt any file locked by the malware.
