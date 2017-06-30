Hackers breached at least a dozen US nuclear power sites - ...

Hackers breached at least a dozen US ...

US officials have concluded that hackers working on behalf of a foreign power recently breached at least a dozen US nuclear power sites, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Bloomberg cited multiple US sources who said they had zeroed in on Russia as the primary suspect behind the most recent attacks, including one at Kansas' Wolf Creek nuclear facility.

