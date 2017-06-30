Hackers Attempt Pied Piper & Hooli Phishing Scams Email Marketing Daily a " Jul 1, 2017
HBO's television series Silicon Valley wrapped up its fourth season finale on Sunday, but that hasn't stopped hackers from leveraging the TV show's popularity in phishing attempts. Named after the Bay Area's technology headquarters, Silicon Valley is a story about a group of young tech professionals launching a startup.
