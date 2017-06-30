Family firm in Ukraine says it was no...

Family firm in Ukraine says it was not responsible for cyber attack

Ukrainian company Intellect Service was not responsible for last week's international cyber attack that brought down the computer systems of several major companies, the father and daughter team told Reuters on Monday. ) say they have confirmed that some of the initial infections occurred when malware was transmitted to users of a Ukrainian tax software program called M.E.Doc.

