Defending against a cyberattack on democracy
Congressional campaigns rocked by Russian interference in the 2016 elections are trying to make sure that it never happens again. Campaigns and elections are top targets for future cyberattacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 28
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|104
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC