Bitcoin exchange Bithumb hit by hackers

16 hrs ago

Bithumb, a South Korea-based site, has promised compensation to those that have had their personal details stolen, which apparently led to users being tricked by thieves into letting them steal funds. According to the Yonhap news agency, the Korea and Internet and Security Agency has launched an investigation into the matter.

Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.

